*“He is the head of a gang,” said Bill Duke (“The Oval”), a legendary actor (Commando, Predator) and director (“Fame”, “Hillstreet Blues”), about his new role in the Warner Bros Picture presentation No Sudden Move, premiering on HBO Max July 1, 2021. “He’s competing with other gangs – that’s big in Detroit. He is one of many gang leaders.”

No Sudden Move is a thriller crime drama starring Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro, with appearances by Matt Damon. It is directed by Academy Award winning Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s franchise) and written by Ed Solomon. Bill Duke’s character is called OG, the Original Gangster.

“I’ve worked with Steven Soderbergh on other films,” Bill said about how he got on the project. “We heard of his film… reached out.”

About enjoying the taping he said, “Just working with Matt Damon and Don Cheadle was great. Don, off screen, is the funniest person you’d ever want to meet.”

The New York native talked about filming the crime drama during the pandemic.

“Yes, it was during the pandemic,” Bill said when I asked. “There were certain things we had to do. All the time we had a ‘Covid Team’ there on set, testing us several times a day.”

Warner Bros. Pictures’ No Sudden Move also stars Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig Grant, Julie Fox and Frankie Shaw. It takes place in 1954 in racially charged Detroit. A small gang has been set-up to take the fall. However, they escape and are now on a search for who hired them and to find out why.

Before our interview ended Bill Duke said, “Tell your readers check out my network, YouNite, it will be up pretty soon…second week in July. We will have something positive for the kids, its focus is on all the good.”

The YouNite Network is launched by Bill Duke’s company Duke Media Entertainment, with an aim to provide inspiring, educational and entertaining projects. Duke is also a producer (Dark Girls), author (“The Works of the Invisible Man”), and poet (“The Journey”). Other credits include Steven Soderbergh’s High Flying Bird; “Black Lightening,” Menace II Society, X-Men 3, Starsky & Hutch, Charlie’s Angel’s, Sister Act 2 – to name a few. He also has a 501 c3 Foundation, Duke Media Foundation, which exposes youth to new media tools. www.BillDuke.com www.DukeMediaFoundation.org www.WarnerBros.com

