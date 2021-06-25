Teen Films Man Groping Her Through the Seat Back on Spirit Airlines (Video)

*A Tik Tok video filmed by a teen flying Spirit Airlines shows an older man allegedly trying to grope her through a space in her seat back. And the teen’s claims that her pleas for the flight attendants to intervene fell on deaf ears.

“The man was like 50-60s and I was so uncomfy @spiritairlines #fyp#foryou #harassmentawareness,” read the video’s caption, which was posted to TikTok.

“On my flight to California the man behind kept touching my arms and boobs,” the video started. Footage shows the woman sitting in the window seat leaning back when she moves to show the man’s hand grasping between the seat gap.

Watch below:

The user @mobilesushibar, claims she showed the video to Spirit flight attendants and those nearby, only to be brushed off.

“And when I confronted him and showed the video to everyone around me and the flight attendants I was told to sit down and stay quiet,” the video narrated.

Folks in the comments urged her to sue Spirit Airlines for failing to intervene. Others said they would’ve made a scene if the groping had happened to them..

“I’d yell and scream and make a scene, everyone needs to know,” wrote one user.

“I did …” the poster insisted, adding: “[T]hey told me to sit down and be quiet, and my mom told me the same.”

“@spiritairlines what are you going to do about this?!? This is APPALLING!!!” wrote another commenter

In a subsequent set of videos, the woman said she boarded the plane at 6 a.m. with her family and sat in separate seats. She said she then switched with a woman who wanted the aisle seat. She said she was getting settled and began reading a book when she “felt a slight tough like something was caressing me right here”

“I wonder what this feeling could be, it was really subtle, and I reached my hand over and touched his finger tips,” she continued.

She then texted her sister to tell her that she was being groped. “I thought it would stop there because he knows that I know that he was touching me because I touched his fingertips.”

Later, she resumed her previous position so that she could read, and “it happened again, so this is when I was like I can tell he’s trying to reach for my boobs.”

She decided to get video of him to show the flight attendants.

“He was trying to deny it,” she said after showing them the video “and I was told to please calm down, sit down, be quiet.”

“That made me really upset that no one cared that I was going through that for so long. …The fact that I had to sit there and collect evidence for nothing speaks volumes.”