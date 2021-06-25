Taraji P. Henson to Host BET Awards – Completing BET’s Weekend Take-Over

*Get ready for a “BET AWARDS” weekend takeover! The one hour special showcases a few of the leading women slated to grace this year’s BET Awards 2021 stage including Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., City Girls, and Andra Day.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, will also make a special appearance. The documentary takes the viewer into the homes of their favorite artists and executives to explore the phenomenal year experienced by each woman leading up to the culture’s biggest night in entertainment.

Accompanying the special is a four episode BET.com companion series featuring an intimate behind the scenes look during the photo shoots through the eyes of various Black women photographers.

Queen Latifah to be honored with the prestigious lifetime achievement BET Award

Cultures biggest night, the BET Awards 2021 will air live Sunday, June 27 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on BET and simulcast on BET HER, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, and VH1.

Megan thee Stallion joins previously announced performers Andra Day, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, and many more.

"BET Awards" 2021 Proclaims this year's theme as "Year of the Black Woman" to celebrate and honor their immense impact on the culture

All-star line-up of presenters include Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, MJ Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Saweetie, Sevyn Streeter , and more.

DMX to be honored in a special tribute with Busta Rhymes, Griselda, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and more.

The celebration kicks off with "The Countdown to The BET Awards" Live at 7 P.M. ET/PT

“DJ Cassidy’s Pass the MIC: BET Awards Edition” to premiere immediately following the awards with appearances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, Nelly, Akon, Kelis, Fat Joe, Fabulous, Sean Paul and more.

Stay tuned for “BET Awards” weekend takeover!

“BET Awards: “Year of the Black Woman” Premieres Saturday, June 26 8 P.M. ET/PT on BET & BET HER

“The Countdown to the BET Awards” Live coverage begins at 7 PM ET/PT on BET and BET HER

Kicking off the BET Awards celebration, BET will get it started with “The Countdown to BET Awards”. Hosted by Terrence J and Tanisha Long, the preshow will include high energy performances by Coi Leray, Mooski, Spotemgotem, and CJ. The preshow will highlight some of the hottest nominees of the night including Queen Naija delivering a show stopping R&B performance. Correspondent Watch Jazzy will check out the hottest fashion looks on the red carpet.

“BET Awards” 2021 airs Live Sunday, June 27th at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET HER, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, TV LAND, AND VH1

Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 “BET Awards” will air LIVE at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, Sunday, June 27 (8:00 – 11:30 PM, ET/PT, 7:00 – 10:30 PM CT) from the Microsoft Theater. The “Bet Awards” 2021 will also be honoring award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Golden Globe®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor Queen Latifah with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Megan Thee Stallion joins the star-studded line-up of performers Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Nas X, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator and many more. Additionally, up and coming artists Tone Stith and Mereba will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

Dominating this year’s nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby with a total of seven nominations each. Cardi B and Drake follow closely behind with five nominations each. Other leading nominees include Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown, as each garnered four nominations. You can find a full list of nominations here.

“BET Awards” 2021 presenters include Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Crystal Renee Hayslett, DJ Cassidy, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, KJ Smith, Lena Waithe, Marsai Martin, Michelle Buteau, Michelle Mitchenor, Mignon, Mj Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Novi Brown, Regina Hall, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Saweetie, and Sevyn Streeter. Jennifer Hudson will also be making a special appearance at the award show.

Beloved rapper DMX will be honored with a special tribute at the 2021 “BET AWARDS.” The tribute is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz, and will include standout performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th. The BET Awards will also broadcast LIVE on the BET Brazil channel, via the free streaming service, Pluto TV.

“DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Awards Edition” Premieres at 11:30 PM ET/PT on BET

In celebration of the culture’s biggest night, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition will premiere on Sunday, June 27th at 11:30 PM ET/PT, immediately following the 2021 “BET Awards.”

In this edition of the acclaimed groundbreaking series, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of legendary Hip Hop and R&B artists to sing along to their most iconic, chart-topping records of the 2000s. Cassidy has exclusively confirmed that he will pass the mic to Ashanti, Ja Rule, Nelly, Akon, Kelis, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Sean Paul, and over a dozen other surprise iconic guests who have profoundly impacted the culture over the last two decades.

Source: BET