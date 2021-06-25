Friday, June 25, 2021
Sisters Found Dead After Mom Offers Baptisms in Florida Canal [Video]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Daysha Hogan, 7, and Destiny Hogan

*A Florida woman is being looked at as a person of interest in the deaths of her two daughters who were found dead in a canal on Tuesday. 

Lauderhill Police Department Lt. Mike Bigwood confirmed Monday in a press conference that the sisters: Daysha Hogan, 7, and Destiny Hogan, 9, were found dead hours apart. Both were last seen with their mother, Tinessa Hogan

Per PEOPLE, Tinessa was allegedly offering baptisms the canal on the day her daughters were found dead.

“She was in the canal,” Lt. Bigwood said. “She was offering to baptize people in the neighborhood.”

“She was in the water swimming, she had a Bible and she told me to come here. I said, ‘Why?’ She said she wanted to baptize me,” neighbor Lawana Johnson told CBS Miami. “She says God told her, I say ‘God didn’t tell you anything.’ “

Tinessa is in custody, but according to the report, she has not been arrested. 

“She is not in the community right now and we’re not at liberty to say where she is,” Lt. Bigwood said. “The mother hasn’t been questioned at this point.” 

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death of the sisters.  

“Any knowledge of the family, the family dynamic, activities that the family engaged in together, just general information about who they were and what their day to day life was like would be extremely Helpful,” Lt. Bigwood said.

The girls’ father has been estranged from them for “at least a decade,” said Lt. Bigwood.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

