Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Denied Entry Into NYC Bar Over ID [WATCH]

*Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were nearly denied entry into a popular club in New York City on Wednesday because the singer was without an ID.

The incident occurred at Barcade in New York City, and the moment was captured on video shared on social media.

In a video which has been circulating online on Twitter, Rih and Rocky were seen standing side by side and facing the bouncer, whose back was captured on camera. In the 10-second clip, the “F**kin’ Problems” hitmaker was seen speaking passionately to the bouncer while occasionally pointing to his girlfriend.

In the meantime, Rihanna remained calm during the conversation. The R&B songstress was only seen letting out a few words to the security guard while still keeping a smile on her face.

The couple was ultimately allowed inside the club, where they were seen kissing and looking very much like a couple in love.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in New York tonight pic.twitter.com/sX90xD4iDE — rihannajoint (@rihannajoint1) June 24, 2021

One Twitter user claimed, “I just saw a bouncer try to not let rihanna into a bar for not having id lmaoooo whose mans is this.”

Meanwhile, we previously reported that ASAP Rocky previously confirmed rumors that he and Rihanna are indeed boo’d up.

The rapper revealed his relationship status in an interview with GQ, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour. At the time, per Billboard, Rocky was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Since then, Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted all over the globe together. The couple visited Rihanna’s native country of Barbados at Christmas. Rocky’s father emigrated to the U.S. from the island. He told GQ that traveling to Barbados felt like “a homecoming … It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar,” Rocky said.

When asked if he’s thought about becoming a father, the hip-hop star said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I think I’m already a dad! All these mother—-ers are already my sons — whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” He laughed about the latter boast and then the piece noted he chose his words very carefully. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

An insider told The Sun that Rocky and RiRi are “really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”