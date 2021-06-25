Friday, June 25, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Denied Entry Into NYC Bar Over ID [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

*Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were nearly denied entry into a popular club in New York City on Wednesday because the singer was without an ID.

The incident occurred at Barcade in New York City, and the moment was captured on video shared on social media. 

Here’s more from Ace Showbiz:

In a video which has been circulating online on Twitter, Rih and Rocky were seen standing side by side and facing the bouncer, whose back was captured on camera. In the 10-second clip, the “F**kin’ Problems” hitmaker was seen speaking passionately to the bouncer while occasionally pointing to his girlfriend.

In the meantime, Rihanna remained calm during the conversation. The R&B songstress was only seen letting out a few words to the security guard while still keeping a smile on her face.

The couple was ultimately allowed inside the club, where they were seen kissing and looking very much like a couple in love. 

READ MORE: ASAP Rocky Confirms Rihanna is the ‘Love of My Life’

One Twitter user claimed, “I just saw a bouncer try to not let rihanna into a bar for not having id lmaoooo whose mans is this.” 

Watch the moment via the Twitter clip above.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that ASAP Rocky previously confirmed rumors that he and Rihanna are indeed boo’d up.

The rapper revealed his relationship status in an interview with GQ, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour. At the time, per Billboard, Rocky was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Since then, Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted all over the globe together. The couple visited Rihanna’s native country of Barbados at Christmas. Rocky’s father emigrated to the U.S. from the island. He told GQ that traveling to Barbados felt like “a homecoming … It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar,” Rocky said.

When asked if he’s thought about becoming a father, the hip-hop star said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I think I’m already a dad! All these mother—-ers are already my sons — whatchu talkin’ ’bout!” He laughed about the latter boast and then the piece noted he chose his words very carefully. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

An insider told The Sun that Rocky and RiRi are “really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

Previous articleFikile Cele: Miss South Africa Hopeful’s Inspiring Story: I Was Abandoned in A Box
Next article‘To Tell The Truth’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Who is the Real Heir?’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO