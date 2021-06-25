Friday, June 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Michael Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis to Battle Again in ‘Halloween Kills’ – Watch Trailer

By Ny MaGee
0

Halloweenmovieposter

*Michael Meyers is back and 30 years since the release of the first film, he’s still coming for Jamie Lee Curtis character Laurie Strode. 

A new trailer for “Halloween Kills” has arrived, and in addition to Curtis, the slasher flick also features Nick Castle (as Myers), Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers.

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann.

The first film was released in 1978 and directed by Carpenter.

“Halloween Kills” will be followed by “Halloween Ends,” which is set for release on October 14, 2022​​​​​​​.

“Halloween Kills” drops later this year on October 15. Check out the trailer below. 

READ MORE: John Carpenter Drops Teaser Trailer and Says ‘Halloween Kills’ Will Now Debut in 2021 / WATCH

Previous articleSouth African Woman ‘Being Held Against Her Will’ After Allegedly Giving Birth to 10 Babies
Next articleDonnie Simpson to Launch 2-hour Show on Sunday Radio in Charlotte
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO