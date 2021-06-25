Michael Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis to Battle Again in ‘Halloween Kills’ – Watch Trailer

*Michael Meyers is back and 30 years since the release of the first film, he’s still coming for Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Laurie Strode.

A new trailer for “Halloween Kills” has arrived, and in addition to Curtis, the slasher flick also features Nick Castle (as Myers), Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers.

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann.

The first film was released in 1978 and directed by Carpenter.

“Halloween Kills” will be followed by “Halloween Ends,” which is set for release on October 14, 2022​​​​​​​.

“Halloween Kills” drops later this year on October 15. Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: John Carpenter Drops Teaser Trailer and Says ‘Halloween Kills’ Will Now Debut in 2021 / WATCH