Mandela Family Launch Exclusive New Collection of Apparel [PHOTOS]

The House of Mandela, the African family dedicated to the preservation of its history, culture, and family, is proud to announce a new apparel partnership with Represent. The initial collection of the long-term relationship will feature an interpretation of Nelson Mandela’s original artwork, and is available here.

The collection features the interpretation of two original, charcoal drawings from Madiba’s Struggle Series, including ‘Struggle’ and ‘Freedom.’ Both designs include a print of his signature. The garments exemplify the constant battle to be strong and stay true to oneself in the face of adversity, a theme as relevant today as it was during Mr. Mandela’s own fight for justice.

The House of Mandela continues to raise awareness about social and racial injustices, and believes this is an opportunity to expand that awareness through this original wearable collection.

Represent.com, a leading custom apparel company and social merchandising platform for celebrities, athletes, and charities, will host the new collection.

New York agency, DMA United, helped bring the House of Mandela and Represent together to create the unique, inspiring line.

“Over the years we’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the biggest and brightest in the world of entertainment, and it’s an incredible honor to work alongside the Mandela family on an ongoing project that brings to life the original artwork of such an inspiring, and prolific figure,” said Represent COO Dan Rosenberg.

The House of Mandela ‘Freedom’ Collection includes tees, hoodies, jackets and pendants, and is available now exclusively at Represent.com/mandela. It is the first installment in an ongoing partnership between the House of Mandela and Represent.

Check out some images from the Mandela apparel line below.

