Mandela Family Launch Exclusive New Collection of Apparel [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
*The Mandela family has announced an exclusive new collection of apparel celebrating the life’s work of revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela in partnership with Represent.

Per press release, the House of Mandela collection exemplifies the constant battle to be strong and stay true to oneself in the face of adversity, a theme as relevant today as it was during Mandela’s own fight for justice and features two designs, ‘Struggle’ and ‘Freedom,’ which were originally created as charcoal drawings by Nelson Mandela himself.

The House of Mandela, the African family dedicated to the preservation of its history, culture, and family, is proud to announce a new apparel partnership with Represent. The initial collection of the long-term relationship will feature an interpretation of Nelson Mandela’s original artwork, and is available here.

Nelson Mandela /Getty Images Europe)

The collection features the interpretation of two original, charcoal drawings from Madiba’s Struggle Series, including ‘Struggle’ and ‘Freedom.’ Both designs include a print of his signature. The garments exemplify the constant battle to be strong and stay true to oneself in the face of adversity, a theme as relevant today as it was during Mr. Mandela’s own fight for justice.

The House of Mandela continues to raise awareness about social and racial injustices, and believes this is an opportunity to expand that awareness through this original wearable collection.

Represent.com, a leading custom apparel company and social merchandising platform for celebrities, athletes, and charities, will host the new collection.

New York agency, DMA United, helped bring the House of Mandela and Represent together to create the unique, inspiring line.

“Over the years we’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the biggest and brightest in the world of entertainment, and it’s an incredible honor to work alongside the Mandela family on an ongoing project that brings to life the original artwork of such an inspiring, and prolific figure,” said Represent COO Dan Rosenberg.

The House of Mandela ‘Freedom’ Collection includes tees, hoodies, jackets and pendants, and is available now exclusively at Represent.com/mandela. It is the first installment in an ongoing partnership between the House of Mandela and Represent.

Check out some images from the Mandela apparel line below.

About Represent
Founded in 2014, Represent connects celebrity influencers directly with their fans and
communities through custom apparel campaigns that raise funding for select causes
and charities. Past Represent campaigns have included athletes, musicians, and
entertainment influencers such as Matthew McConaughey, Arnold Schwarzenegger,
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Cabello, Will Ferrell, Jennifer Lopez, and many more.

*Via press release, source RMG

mandelamedia-ads-3-blacktee mandelamedia-ads-2-whitetee mandelamedia-ads-4-whitehoodie mandelamedia-ads-5-blackhoodie

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

