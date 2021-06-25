‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Becomes 7th Play by Black Writers to Grace Broadway (Video)

*Chicken & Biscuits, a new comedy written by Black playwright Douglas Lyons, with a predominantly Black cast, is headed to the Great White Way.

The Broadway-bound family comedy, directed by Zhailon Levingston – who at 27 becomes the youngest Black director in Broadway history – is focused on the Jenkins family and a reunion that begins to unravel when a family secret shows up at the patriarch’s funeral. The play, which was playing Off Broadway at the time of the COVID shutdown, will officially open Sunday, October 10 and run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Previews begin at Circle in the Square Theatre on Thursday, September 23.

The full cast will be announced in coming weeks, but producers today confirmed the casting of Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Da 5 Bloods) and Michael Urie (Torch Song, Ugly Betty). In the play, Lewis will portray Reginald, a pastor and family peacemaker, while Urie will play Logan, the white boyfriend of a Jenkins Family son and brother. Both Lyons and Cornelious, who previously worked together as actors in Beautiful, will be making their Broadway debuts as, respectively, playwright and lead producer. Pamela Ross and Leah Michalos also make their Broadway debuts as lead producers with Chicken & Biscuits.

“I am beyond thrilled to be making my Broadway playwriting debut, ten years and one block away from the very stage where I made my acting debut in The Book of Mormon,” said Lyons. “Chicken & Biscuits is a story of love, messiness, and healing. This opportunity to bring our comedically complex Black family to the Broadway stage is a complete gift. Our batter is full of laughter, and I can’t wait to witness audiences of all backgrounds fellowshipping together. I’ll see y’all at the church—I mean, theater.”

Watch a teaser of the play below: