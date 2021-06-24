Thursday, June 24, 2021
Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Vanessa+Bryant+2018+Baby2Baby+Gala+Presented+TLUG7iCrztqx (1)
Getty

*Vanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit against the company that owned the Sikorsky helicopter that crashed in January 2020, killing Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, seven others including the pilot.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, NBC News reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the “attorneys for the families, the helicopter company and insurers filed a ‘joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines’ documents with the court on Tuesday.”

Last year Vanessa Bryant and family members of the others who died in the crash filed suit against Island Express Helicopters, Inc., its owner, Island Express Holding Corp. and the estate of Ara George Zobayan, the pilot who died. 

The lawsuit argued that the crash was “a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects.” 

READ MORE: Los Angeles County Slams Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Over Gruesome Kobe Crash Photos

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit stated.

“As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and GB’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper,” court papers filed in the case say,  as reported by The Blast.

“The material terms of the settlement and releases are known to the settling parties and include that the terms of the settlement are confidential,” state documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif last January. The crash also killed Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Ara Zobayan, 50.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

