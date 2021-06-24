*Troyshaye Mone Hall, a 23-year-old Dallas mother, is now facing a capital murder charge after her 7-year-old daughter Madison Petry died on Thursday (June 17) after being stabbed over 30 times.

In addition to her capital murder charge, Mone Hall is also facing a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy. Per her arrest warrant affidavit, Hall’s mother claimed she was taking a bath Thursday when she heard screaming. Hall’s brother said his sister had stabbed his teenage male friend in the shoulder and lower back, he’s to survive.

Apparently, the mother and brother tried to take the knife from Hall, but she slipped away and stabbed her daughter Madison, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. She’d suffered over 30 stab wounds. After the murder, Hall confessed and claimed her daughter was sexually assaulted, but police have yet to update on these claims. However, they have noted that Hall is currently being held on $1.5 million bond at Dallas County Jail.

