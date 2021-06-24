Thursday, June 24, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Troyshaye Mone Hall is Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Stabbing 7-Yr-Old Daughter Over 30 Times

By Fisher Jack
0

Troyshaye Mone Hall - dallas-county-jail
Troyshaye Mone Hall – Mugshot

*Troyshaye Mone Hall, a 23-year-old Dallas mother, is now facing a capital murder charge after her 7-year-old daughter Madison Petry died on Thursday (June 17) after being stabbed over 30 times.

In addition to her capital murder charge, Mone Hall is also facing a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy. Per her arrest warrant affidavit, Hall’s mother claimed she was taking a bath Thursday when she heard screaming. Hall’s brother said his sister had stabbed his teenage male friend in the shoulder and lower back, he’s to survive.

Apparently, the mother and brother tried to take the knife from Hall, but she slipped away and stabbed her daughter Madison, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. She’d suffered over 30 stab wounds. After the murder, Hall confessed and claimed her daughter was sexually assaulted, but police have yet to update on these claims. However, they have noted that Hall is currently being held on $1.5 million bond at Dallas County Jail.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: TEASER: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba Lead All-Star Cast in Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Watch)

WATCH this video report via CBSDFW.com:

Previous articleKenya Barris Departs Netflix to Do ‘More Edgy’ Content with BET
Next articleGeorge Clinton to Receive Walk of Fame Star, Biopic Starring Wiz Khalifa
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO