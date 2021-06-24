Thursday, June 24, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Trick Daddy’s Bankruptcy ‘Bout to be Dismissed if He Doesn’t Come Up with $22K Amid Beyoncé Beef

By Fisher Jack
0

Trick Daddy - knit cap & mugshot
Trick Daddy

*Trick Daddy may have recently gotten into it with Beyoncé fans, but he may have larger problems on his hands!

As previously reported, Trick Daddy went on a Clubhouse rant where he alleges that Beyoncé couldn’t sing and that Jay-Z bought some of his hit songs. Shortly after his comments went viral, Beyoncé fans–referred to as the “Beehive”–began blasting the “Nann” rapper. However, he stuck to his comments, claiming that–while she is a great performer–a plethora of other singers are more talented than Beyoncé. Amid his Beehive beef, however, Trick Daddy is also facing serious financial issues.

In legal documents obtained by Radar Online, Trick Daddy is accused of not making his monthly bankruptcy payments. He filed back in 2019, claiming to owe more than $800,000 in debt–including $40,000 worth of child support. Additionally, the rapper reportedly owes the IRS $300,000 in back taxes.

Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Herbie Hancock Joins Animators with Fresh Approach to Teaching Young Children (Video)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleTexas Couple Accused of Scamming Black People Out Of Millions Of Dollars
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO