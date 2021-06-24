Trick Daddy’s Bankruptcy ‘Bout to be Dismissed if He Doesn’t Come Up with $22K Amid Beyoncé Beef

*Trick Daddy may have recently gotten into it with Beyoncé fans, but he may have larger problems on his hands!

As previously reported, Trick Daddy went on a Clubhouse rant where he alleges that Beyoncé couldn’t sing and that Jay-Z bought some of his hit songs. Shortly after his comments went viral, Beyoncé fans–referred to as the “Beehive”–began blasting the “Nann” rapper. However, he stuck to his comments, claiming that–while she is a great performer–a plethora of other singers are more talented than Beyoncé. Amid his Beehive beef, however, Trick Daddy is also facing serious financial issues.

In legal documents obtained by Radar Online, Trick Daddy is accused of not making his monthly bankruptcy payments. He filed back in 2019, claiming to owe more than $800,000 in debt–including $40,000 worth of child support. Additionally, the rapper reportedly owes the IRS $300,000 in back taxes.

