Thursday, June 24, 2021
TEASER: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba Lead All-Star Cast in Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Watch)

the harder they fall
THE HARDER THEY FALL (C: L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

*Netflix is saddling up with a powerhouse predominantly-Black cast for “The Harder They Fall,” staring Regina King as “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary and Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love.

When Love discovers his enemy, Buck, is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this modern take on the Western genre. The film also stars Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Danielle Deadwyler. Backing Love is quickdraw pro Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) and hothead Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi)

The new teaser trailer released Thursday (June 24) begins with a jailbreak sequence that sees “Treacherous,” Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and company – complete with Cowboy attire and accents – boarding a train full of officers to free their leader, Buck.

The film is from director and producer Jeymes Samuel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender are producers, and a soundtrack in the works also promises to be just as star-heavy.

Watch “The Harder They Fall” teaser below:

