Mother of Tamir Rice Slams Shaun King for Profiting Off Her Son’s Death

*Shaun King is under fire for sharing details about a conversation he had with the mother of Tamir Rice.

Rice was 12-years-old when he was shot by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun. The child’s mother, Samaria Rice, has accused King in the past of profiting off the death of her son. On June 22, she took to her Instagram account and called out the activist for disclosing details about a conversation they had in private on his podcast The Breakdown With Shaun King.

In her post, she wrote, “Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation? Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me.”

Rice added, “Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night. I never gave you permission to raise nothing. Along with the United States, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaria Rice (@sam_i_am815)

King’s podcast interview with Rice, posted under the title “I spoke to Samaria Rice this past week,” appears to have been removed from his website.

“It was a much-needed conversation,” he wrote on the page for the episode. “I learned a lot. Listened a lot. Shared my heart. And pledged we would continue to fight to get justice and accountability for Tamir.”

In a post on his website Tuesday, King said he raised about $125,000 for Samaria’s foundation but made clear he had nothing to do with disbursement of the money.

“My first question for the organizer on our team was whether or not Tamir’s mother, Samaria, was aware I was that I lead the Grassroots Law Project (GLP),” King said. “She was. I was surprised because for the past few months Samaria had included my name in a list of activists and organizers and attorneys that she was frustrated with.”

“In an attempt to stay out of her hair, and give her space, I left her more alone than I understood,” King said. “I regret that tremendously and moving forward I will make sure it never happens that way again.”

“Everything else – every harsh word said about me, every lie spread by people about my work for Samaria, I just have to let go of. For her. And for Tamir.”

Rice in her Instagram post said “All lies Shaun, please stop thinking we on the same page,” she wrote. “As a white man acting black you are a imposter that can not to be trusted.”

She went on to note her renewed call for the federal investigation into Tamir’s death to be reopened.

“You are a self centered person and God will deal with you White man,” she said to King.