Thursday, June 24, 2021
George Clinton to Receive Walk of Fame Star, Biopic Starring Wiz Khalifa

By Ny MaGee
*The Godfather of Funk George Clinton is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

As reported at Radio Facts, Clinton joins this year’s class of eight Hollywood Walk of Fame Honorees, including Ashanti, DJ Khaled, the Black Eyed Peas, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and the late Nipsey Hussle.

The honorees will each receive their stars in individual ceremonies later this year, according to the report. 

READ MORE: George Clinton Accused of Turning Band Members Into Addicts and Taking Drug Fees Out of Earnings

In related news, rapper Wiz Khalifa will play Clinton in the upcoming documentarySpinning Gold,” which tells the story of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, who signed Clinton in the 1970s.

Deadline reports that actress Tayla Parx will play Donna Summer, Ledisi will portray Gladys Knight and Lyndsy Fonseca will play music manager Joyce Biawitz. Jason Derulo has been tapped to play Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers. Bogart will be played by Jeremy Jordan.

The project is being written and directed by Bogart’s son Timothy Scott Bogart.

Previous articleTroyshaye Mone Hall is Facing Murder Charges After Allegedly Stabbing 7-Yr-Old Daughter Over 30 Times
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

