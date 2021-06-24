Thursday, June 24, 2021
Dave Chappelle Refuses to Apologize to ‘Articulate Idiot’ Candace Owens

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
via Twitter

*Dave Chappelle discussed his rant against Candace Owens on a recent episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle. 

The comedian made clear that he will not apologize for roasting Owens in his Netflix special, but apologized for calling her “articulate.”

In case you missed it, last June, Owens responded to Chappelle calling her out over her response to the police killing of George Floyd.

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘don’t worry about it he’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle said in his comedy special. “I don’t give a f*ck what this nigga did… I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stink pussy. I don’t know if it stinks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out I’ll let you know for sure, I’ll tell like Azealia Banks, I’ll tell.”

He was referring to Azealia claiming she and the married comedian had an affair.

READ MORE: Don Lemon and Candace Owens Respond to Dave Chappelle Putting Them on Blast in New Comedy Special [VIDEO]

“That rotten b****, she’s the worst,” Chappelle said of Owens on stage at the time. “I can’t think of a worse way to make money. She’s the most articulate idiot I’ve ever seen in my f***** life.”

Meanwhile, Owens was far from offended by the diss. She took to Twitter to praise Dave for adding her to his routine. 

“I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people,” she wrote. Adding, “Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER!”

Speaking on The Midnight Miracle, Chappelle asked his co-hosts: “There is no possible way that I owe Candace Owens an apology, is there?”

Both Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, responded: “F*** that!” 

“So the verdict is no apology, right?” Chapelle said, adding  “you shouldn’t apologize for jokes,” deeming it a “very bad precedent to set.”

He also defended his jokes about kicking Owens “in the p****” because of her “cruel and dangerous” comments about Floyd.

“It’s not illegal to be an a******,” he explained before apologizing for labeling Owens “articulate” in the Netflix special.

“By the way, Candace Owens, I’m sorry I called you ‘articulate.'”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

