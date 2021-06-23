Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Universal Pictures Drops New ‘Candyman’ Trailer [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*A new trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated “Candyman” thriller from director Nia DaCosta, co-written and produced by Jordan Peele.

Based on the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker, the original film followed a graduate student in Chicago completing a thesis on urban legends, which led her to the legend of “Candyman,” the ghost of an artist and son of a slave who was murdered in the late 19th century.

The sequel stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Anthony McCoy, a young artist looking to spark renewed interest in the local myth surrounding Chicago’s now gentrified and safe Cabrini Green projects. It does not go well.

Rounding out the cast is Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, with Tony Todd and Vanessa A. Williams reprising their roles as the title character and Anne-Marie McCoy.

Check out the new trailer below.

READ MORE: Say His Name: First Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Long-Awaited ‘Candyman’ Sequel is Here – Watch

Here’s more from the press release:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

“Candyman” hits theaters on August 27.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

