Trick Daddy Still Comin’ for Bey: ‘I’m More Afraid of Roaches Than Bees’ / WATCH

Beyonce - Trick Daddy (Filmmagic-Getty)
Beyonce – Trick Daddy (Filmmagic-Getty)

*Most of us know that the Beyhive does not play when it comes to their Queen Beyoncé but Trick Daddy had to learn that the hard way. Or did he?

As we previously reported, the rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star received a lot of heat this week for hopping on Clubhouse and claiming Beyoncé is someone who could “can barely sing” and doesn’t write her own songs. Although it was his personal opinion, Beyonce fans were just not having it.

Trick later hopped on his radio to explain why he felt that way. He explained, “What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé can sing and Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time when JAY-Z considered himself as the king of hip-hop,” said Trick Daddy. “Which is my opinion. And opinions are like buttholes: without ’em, you’d be full of doodoo.” He continued to explain himself, saying he was sharing an “unpopular opinion.”

In a recent interview with Marc Lamont Hill, Trick shared his reaction to all the backlash from the Beyhive.

