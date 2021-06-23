Wednesday, June 23, 2021
The Street is Asking: ‘Has Cynthia Bailey Been Fired from ‘RHOA’ Season 14?

By Fisher Jack
cynthia bailey
Cynthia Bailey

*Another day, another #CynthiaBailey firing rumor.⠀

As speculation continues to swirl surrounding a possible season 14 cast shakeup (Hey, #LightSkinKeisha!), some Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are alleging that Cynthia’s been booted from the show.⠀

Why? Well, because the show veteran removed the #RHOA hashtag from her Instagram bio. 👀⠀

That’s it. No real reason, just vibes.⠀

Mind you, a similar rumor swirled ahead of season 13 when people once again noticed a missing #RHOA hashtag, but the Bailey Wine Cellar chief shut it down, saying, “I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time. Every year there are rumors saying that I am getting fired, or not returning.”⠀

Now Cynthia’s shutting the rumor down again. She exclusively told #LoveBScott that she has not been fired “to her knowledge” and that “she would like the option to return.”⠀

Not only that, but during a recent interview with Sheen Magazine, Cynthia reiterated that she’d like the option to come back to the Bravo show. She also noted that no matter what happens, people will see “her cheekbones on TV” in some capacity.⠀

“Those cheekbones” will be on #WendyWilliams this Thursday to further speak on Cynthia’s future on #RHOA.⠀

Do YOU think Cynthia will be back for #RHOA season 14?⠀

More on this story via #BOSSIP.com.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: High School Basketball Coach Fired After His Players Throw Tortillas At Mostly Latino Rival Team (Video)

 

Fisher Jack

