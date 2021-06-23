*A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders held a Wednesday morning (06-23-21) press conference before a throng of media at the National Action Network Los Angeles (NAN LA) chapter office in response to the brutal beating of Christopher Bailey by six Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies in May of 2020.

Craig Hodges a former NBA star with the Chicago Bulls who played alongside Michael Jordan winning 2 world championships and later as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers won 2 more world championships spoke passionately about the love he has for Chris saying, “he’s a nephew to me and one of the best young men you’ll ever meet. His beating by deputy’s was totally uncalled for.”

Bailey, who lost several teeth and had his eye socket crushed joined the press conference by telephone and thanked Hodges and everyone for their support. The beating of Bailey by deputy’s is the talk of the city as many residents are comparing it to the Rodney King beating 30 years ago.

Pastor Nathaniel Martin Los Angeles chapter president of NAN called for the arrest and prosecution of the six deputies who brutally beat Bailey. He was joined by long time civil rights activist and NAN member Najee Ali who is serving as a spokesman for Bailey.

Other supporters present in support were members of the NAACP, Community Build, SCLC and several clergy leaders.

At the conclusion of press conference. Hodges thanked Rev Al Sharpton and the NAN LA organization for being at the forefront in helping Bailey and his family get justice.

“We need more leaders such as Rev Martin and with NAN members like Ali who has been a personal friend of mine and my family and a social justice warrior for over 20 years. I’m confident that together we will hold these deputy’s accountable,” Hodges said

source: NAN LA