A couple days ago, PEOPLE’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive revealed his new liquor brand, J’Ouvert, and it caused tons of controversy — especially because it’s the same name of the traditional celebratory festival born in Trinidad and Tobago many many years ago. The history of the celebration is sacred and because of that, Jordan was immediately placed under fire for cultural appropriation and more.

After the internet spoke out, Nicki Minaj even shared a statement to the ‘Black Panther’ actor, “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper. 🙏🏾🇹🇹 #jouvert.”!

Since, MBJ has issued a statement: “I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations… We hear you. I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

