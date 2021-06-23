Wednesday, June 23, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Michael B. Jordan Names His New Rum ‘J’Ouvert’ & All Hell Breaks Out! – He’s Renaming it

By Fisher Jack
0

Michael B Jordan - J'Ouvert advert in Trinidad
Michael B Jordan – J’Ouvert ad

*After much backlash from the Caribbean community, including Nicki Minaj, actor/entrepreneur Michael B. Jordan apologizes for naming his rum “J’Ouvert” and reveals that he’s looking to rename the brand.

A couple days ago, PEOPLE’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive revealed his new liquor brand, J’Ouvert, and it caused tons of controversy — especially because it’s the same name of the traditional celebratory festival born in Trinidad and Tobago many many years ago. The history of the celebration is sacred and because of that, Jordan was immediately placed under fire for cultural appropriation and more.

After the internet spoke out, Nicki Minaj even shared a statement to the ‘Black Panther’ actor, “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper. 🙏🏾🇹🇹 #jouvert.”!

Since, MBJ has issued a statement:  “I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations… We hear you. I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

GET MORE NEWS LIKE THIS ON EURWEB: Damon Dash Temporarily Barred from Selling ‘Reasonable Doubt’ as NFT

Previous articleNikole Hannah-Jones Refuses UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Job Without Tenure [Report]
Next articleCandace Owens and Kimberly Klacik Are Sparring Over Who is the Biggest Grifter
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO