Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Ludacris Clears the Air About His Pilot’s License After Viral Video (Watch)

Ludacris flying a plane

*Ludacris revealed some lofty goals during an appearance on “Ellen” that aired Tuesday.

The rapper and actor will soon add pilot to his resume, he revealed. Although, he had to set the record straight about rumors that he had already gotten his license and was able to fly planes on his own. That viral clip of him in a cockpit last spring during training fueled the chatter.

“The internet just ran with the fact that I have an official pilot’s license when they saw this video. I never said that, but who am I to correct the internet? The internet believes what they want to believe,” he told Ellen DeGeneres after clarifying that he was “just as shocked as everyone else.”

In all actuality, the viral video showed his first time ever flying a plane. “I actually own a plane, but for all of these years, I’ve never wanted to become a pilot, because you can’t drink alcohol within eight hours of flying,” he continued. “Who would want to go on a vacation and not drink before they leave? … Long story short, that’s the first of many, but I do plan to get my pilot’s license soon. It’s a work in progress, it takes some time.”

Watch his chat with Ellen below:

