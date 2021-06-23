Wednesday, June 23, 2021
‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Them Hoes Is Talking SH*T About Me!’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*WE tv’s hit series “Beyond the Pole” returns this week with an all-new episode, and we have an exclusive clip of what’s to come!

This season on “Beyond the Pole,” per press release, Ms. Dime, Angel Kake, Empress, Lyric, Virgo, Gigi Maguire, Ya Ya, Treasure, and Milk Marie “Pinky” are dealing with a world that is changing along with their businesses. Everyone is feeling the stress of quarantine, staying masked-up, healthy, and keeping the bills paid in this new COVID reality. Now that the city of Atlanta has reopened, the women face these challenges as well as the pressure on their friendships, relationships and professional lives.

Friendships are tested, finances are strapped, but through the turmoil, laughter and tears, these ladies are the ultimate survivors and their stories prove there is never a dull moment in the hustle.

Always hustling, the women embark on their own individual journeys to transition from the club and establish new and better lives. However, with these changes come secrets and a web of lies the women have kept hidden from the world, and sometimes from themselves.

READ MORE: ‘Beyond the Pole’ Exclusive Clip – ‘I’m Ready to STOP Dancing!’ [WATCH]

In our exclusive clip, the ladies chop it up via Zoom about election night and the Twerks for Votes challenge. They also reveal who they think is the hottest president ever, and which room in the White House they would #TurnUp — watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in the episode, Empress reveals baby daddy to Dime. Lyric confronts Ty about his cheating. Angel reaches out to a mentor. Gigi’s podcast is a fail when Empress gets politically ratchet. Lyric’s apology goes left.

“Beyond the Pole” is executive produced by Lauren Gellert and Ashley McFarlin Buie for WE tv alongside show creator and executive producer Shante Paige, of She’s A Movement Media Group for Sonic Dog, LLC.

Watch “Beyond The Pole” Thursdays at 11 PM ET/10 PM CT on WE tv.

About Beyond the Pole
Behind the scenes look at Atlanta’s hottest dancers—facing a fierce & fiery mentor on the hustle to financial freedom, the stakes have never been higher in their journey to move Beyond the Pole.

Previous articleBi-racial Teen Tased by Florida Trooper While Sitting on Girlfriend’s Porch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

