Whose Mouthpiece is This? White Girl Blasts School Board About BLM, Amanda Gorman Posters at her School (Watch)

*Video of a 9-year-old white girl scolding her Minnesota school board for allowing posters of Black Lives Matter and Amanda Gorman in her school (referring to the Black poet as a “chick” and “some girl who did a poem at Biden’s so-called inauguration”) has gone viral.

The girl, who said her name was Novalee, spoke at the Lakeville Area School Board meeting on June 8. “The other day I was walking down the hallway at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a retiring gift. I looked up onto the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster,” she said. “In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who did a poem at Biden’s so-called inauguration. I was so mad. I was told two weeks ago at this very meeting spot: no politics in school. I believed what you said at this meeting.”

“So at lunch I went up to my principal to tell him about the BLM poster and that I wanted it down,” she continued. “He said, ‘It’s not coming down. I was like, ‘Yeah, it is, because the school board said on May 25 no BLM or politics in school.’ He said, ‘That’s weird; they were the ones who made them.’”

Lakeville is a suburb of the city of Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 and where the BLM protests around the nation were sparked.

Novalee continued: “I was stunned. When I was here two weeks ago you told us to report any BLM in our schools,” Novalee claimed. “Apparently you know they are in our schools because you made the signs. I said there should be no BLM in schools, period. Doesn’t matter what color you make the posters and the fonts you use; we all understand the meaning: it is a political message about getting rid of police officers, rioting, burning buildings down while King Governor (Tim) Waltz just sits on his throne and watches.”

She went on to say a bunch of word that amounted to, I don’t see color, and that she has fulfilled Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream that one day people will be judged only by the content of their character. She went on to stress that her beef was with the school board going back on their word.

“You have lied to me and I am very disappointed in all of you. You cannot even follow your own rules,” she said. “If you were gonna do that, why do we follow any rules we deemed unfair or ridiculous? I’m not following your mask rule anymore then.”

She concluded, “Get the posters out of our schools. Courage is contagious so be courageous.”

Watch below: