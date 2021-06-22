Tuesday, June 22, 2021
HomeRelationshipsFamily - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Welcome Twin Sons: Thunder and Saint Leo [Photos/Video]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Olympic sprint icon Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed twin boys. 

On Father’s Day, the now-retired eight-time gold medalist posted a photo of babies and their names: Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt. The image also featured Bennett and their 1-year-old daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. Check out the adorable family photos below.

READ MORE: Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Are Having A Baby

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Bennett shared several photos from the same photoshoot on her own Instagram account. “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love,” she wrote to Bolt on Sunday.

She also shared a short black & white clip of her and Usain gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b)

Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, Bolt, 34, will not be participating in this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, making it the first Olympics since 2000 in which he won’t dominate on the track.

The world champion sprinter told the outlet in March that he’s looking forward to being a spectator of the games this year.

“I’m definitely excited to be in the stands,” Bolt said. “I’ve never got an opportunity to really watch Olympic Games, to either go [watch] swimming, the soccer or just to see all the events. So I’m excited to actually get the chance to really experience Olympics like a true fan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b)

Previous articleNick Cannon Expecting His 7th Child with Alyssa Scott
Next articleAgain?! Chris Brown is Suspect in Battery Case – Woman Says He ‘Smacked’ Weave off Her Head
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO