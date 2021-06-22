Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Welcome Twin Sons: Thunder and Saint Leo [Photos/Video]

*Olympic sprint icon Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed twin boys.

On Father’s Day, the now-retired eight-time gold medalist posted a photo of babies and their names: Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt. The image also featured Bennett and their 1-year-old daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt. Check out the adorable family photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Bennett shared several photos from the same photoshoot on her own Instagram account. “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love,” she wrote to Bolt on Sunday.

She also shared a short black & white clip of her and Usain gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b)

Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, Bolt, 34, will not be participating in this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, making it the first Olympics since 2000 in which he won’t dominate on the track.

The world champion sprinter told the outlet in March that he’s looking forward to being a spectator of the games this year.

“I’m definitely excited to be in the stands,” Bolt said. “I’ve never got an opportunity to really watch Olympic Games, to either go [watch] swimming, the soccer or just to see all the events. So I’m excited to actually get the chance to really experience Olympics like a true fan.”