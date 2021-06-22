Tuesday, June 22, 2021
TRAILER: Taryn Manning Plays a Karen from Hell in BET’s New Original Thriller, ‘Karen’ (Watch)

*”Bad things happen to people who don’t comply,” says the racist, entitled white woman who terrorizes her new Black neighbors in BET’s thriller “Karen,” coming this fall by director Coke Daniels.

“Orange is the New Black” alum Taryn Manning plays Karen Drexler, who makes it her mission to get rid of the new Black family that moved into her neighborhood by any means necessary. The Black family, supporters of Black Lives Matter, are played by Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke.

In the trailer, the Black couple watch as Karen installs cameras on the side of her house facing theirs, and are confronted about not removing their trash cans off the curb soon enough after the garbage is picked up. As the trailer continues, Karen unravels, cops get involved and Karen’s young daughter confirms that her mom just “doesn’t like Black people.”

Watch the trailer below:

