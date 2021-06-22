Nick Cannon Expecting His 7th Child with Alyssa Scott

*Nick Cannon recently welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and now he’s expecting his 7th child by his 4th baby mama.

Last week, Cannon and Abby announced the birth of their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Soon after, former Wild ‘N Out model Alyssa Scott confirmed she is expecting Nick’s baby. She shared a photo on her Instagram story of her maternity shoot with Nick. He is seen embracing her growing baby bump. Scott posted the pic (see above) on Father’s Day along with the caption: “Celebrating you today [heart emoji].”

On Wednesday, De La Rosa posted a video to Instagram of herself in a hospital bed cradling her newborn twins. “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon,” she wrote in the post, adding the hashtags “my world” and “twin boys.”

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

Nick Cannon is not the only prolific breeder in hip-hop, As reported by SandraRose.com, below is a list of Black male artists who live by God’s law of “be fruitful and multiply.”

*DMX (15 children by 9 women)

*Ol’ Dirty Bastard (13 kids by as many women)

*Shawty Lo (11 children by 10 women)

Peter Gunz (10 kids by at least 4 women)

Chief Keef (9 children by 8 baby mamas)

Master P (9 children by at least 2 women)

*Eazy-E (9 kids by 6 women)

Bizzy Bone (9 kids by 4 women)

NBA YoungBoy (8 children by at least 7 women)

Boozie Badazz (8 kids by at least 5 women)

The-Dream (8 kids by 4 women)

Yung Joc (8 kids by 4 women)

Moneybagg Yo (8 children by 4 women)

Nick Cannon (7 children by 4 women)

Lil Durk (7 kids by 6 women)

Dr. Dre (7 or 8 kids by 5 women)

Fetty Wap 7 kids by 6 women)

T.I. (7 children by three women)

Flavor Flav (7 children by 3 women)

Young Thug (6 kids by 4 women)

Sean Combs (6 kids by 3 women)

Jay Z (5 children by 3 women)

Future Hendrix (at least 5 kids by 5 women)