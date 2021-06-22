Tuesday, June 22, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Kevin Hart Speaks on Telling His Daughter About Cheating on His Wife

By Fisher Jack
0

Kevin Hart & Daughter Heaven - Getty
Kevin Hart & Daughter Heaven – Getty

*#KevinHart has been an open book lately, and now he’s sharing how he told his daughter about his cheating scandal.

In 2017, the comedian and actor posted a video apologizing to his wife #EnikoHart, and his children, for being unfaithful. At the time, he said the woman he cheated with was trying to extort him. Eniko Hart was also eight months pregnant with their first child together. Now, he’s opening up about telling his daughter, Heaven, 16, about his actions. Kevin Hart shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, 13, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

He added: He said on a special Father’s Day edition of Red Table Talk with Will Smith, “You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling.”

He continued: “My daughter was tough on me, until this day my daughter is tough on me. Getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake — that was real. Through my public debacles, I’ve got on some armor. It’s very hard to bother me. But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows, ‘I don’t understand why,’ and you’ve got to have those conversations — (your) head drops for the first time. You realize there’s an emotional cord that nobody else has the privileges of ever touching.”

He went on to say: “My daughter had a talk with me about her mother that rocked me. She checked me. She said, ‘I want you to stop saying [things] because when you say these things, Dad, this and this and this.’ ‘But honey, I don’t mean — I’m just talking.’ ‘It doesn’t matter, Dad.’”
Will Smith appeared to agree with the teenager and said,

“It’s not just talking. … You unleash dogs on people.”

Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shaq Would Have ‘Knocked (Ben Simmons’) Ass Out’ After 76ers Lose Game 7 [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleStreet Named in Detroit After Motown Icon Marvin Gaye [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO