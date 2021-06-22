Kevin Hart Speaks on Telling His Daughter About Cheating on His Wife

*#KevinHart has been an open book lately, and now he’s sharing how he told his daughter about his cheating scandal.

In 2017, the comedian and actor posted a video apologizing to his wife #EnikoHart, and his children, for being unfaithful. At the time, he said the woman he cheated with was trying to extort him. Eniko Hart was also eight months pregnant with their first child together. Now, he’s opening up about telling his daughter, Heaven, 16, about his actions. Kevin Hart shares daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, 13, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

He added: He said on a special Father’s Day edition of Red Table Talk with Will Smith, “You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling.”

He continued: “My daughter was tough on me, until this day my daughter is tough on me. Getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake — that was real. Through my public debacles, I’ve got on some armor. It’s very hard to bother me. But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows, ‘I don’t understand why,’ and you’ve got to have those conversations — (your) head drops for the first time. You realize there’s an emotional cord that nobody else has the privileges of ever touching.”

He went on to say: “My daughter had a talk with me about her mother that rocked me. She checked me. She said, ‘I want you to stop saying [things] because when you say these things, Dad, this and this and this.’ ‘But honey, I don’t mean — I’m just talking.’ ‘It doesn’t matter, Dad.’”

Will Smith appeared to agree with the teenager and said,

“It’s not just talking. … You unleash dogs on people.”

Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shaq Would Have ‘Knocked (Ben Simmons’) Ass Out’ After 76ers Lose Game 7 [WATCH]