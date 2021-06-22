Tuesday, June 22, 2021
#BlackLivesMatter

Ex-NBAer Craig Hodges to Attend Press Conference for Christopher Bailey, Beaten by Sheriff Deputies

By Fisher Jack
0

Christopher Bailey - eyeoatch - screenshot
Christopher Bailey – screenshot

*Former NBA Chicago Bulls star Craig Hodges, a teammate of NBA legend Michael Jordan and member of three NBA championship teams, is the Uncle of Christopher Bailey who was beat viciously by *six Sheriff deputies.

Hodges will join a coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and civic organizations are calling for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to launch a civil rights criminal investigation that will seek to determine whether Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies violated the civil rights of Bailey, a 37 year old unarmed African American man, who was beat viciously by six deputies on May 20, 2020 over a traffic violation.

Scroll down for information on the press conference scheduled for tomorrow, June 23.

Bailey was beat so severely he’s lost vision in one eye and had several teeth knocked out. Bailey still has impending surgeries.

“Our coalition  believes that the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department has a history of being involved in unconstitutional policing,” said LA-based civil rights activist Najee Ali. “Under Sheriff Villanueva’s leadership, his department has faced  several allegations of excessive force, retaliation and other misconduct, as well as a number of recent reported incidents involving LASD management and personnel.”

READ THIS STORY ON EURWEB: College Students Tased by Atlanta Police File Lawsuit Against Mayor, the City [VIDEO]

Najee Ali holds photo of Christopher Bailey - Atty Toni Jaramilla
Najee Ali holds photo of Christopher Bailey and Attorney Toni Jaramilla (screenshot)

“The unjust beating of Christopher Bailey by deputies is outrageous. Those Deputies don’t belong in the streets back on duty. They belong in jail for what they did to him,” further stated Ali who is also a member of the National Action Network one of the leading civil rights organizations in Los Angeles. Founded by the Rev Al Sharpton.

“The National Action Network and every major civil rights organization in our community stands in solidarity in demanding justice for Christopher Bailey. It’s no justification for the beating that he received by the six deputies who are now facing a federal lawsuit filed by his attorney Toni Jaramilla,” says Rev Jonathan Moseley, Western Regional Director of the National Action Network.

Press conference
Date  Wednesday June 23, 2021
Time: 1100 am
Location: National Action Network
2840 West Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles CA. 90018

Sponsored by National Action Network
Project Islamic Hope
Los Angeles NAACP
Community Build
S.C.L.C.

Note: In our previous report, it was indicated that Christopher Bailey was beaten by seven (7) LA County deputies. The correct number is 6.

Fisher Jack

