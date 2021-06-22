*Former NBA Chicago Bulls star Craig Hodges, a teammate of NBA legend Michael Jordan and member of three NBA championship teams, is the Uncle of Christopher Bailey who was beat viciously by *six Sheriff deputies.

Hodges will join a coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and civic organizations are calling for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to launch a civil rights criminal investigation that will seek to determine whether Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies violated the civil rights of Bailey, a 37 year old unarmed African American man, who was beat viciously by six deputies on May 20, 2020 over a traffic violation.

Bailey was beat so severely he’s lost vision in one eye and had several teeth knocked out. Bailey still has impending surgeries.

“Our coalition believes that the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department has a history of being involved in unconstitutional policing,” said LA-based civil rights activist Najee Ali. “Under Sheriff Villanueva’s leadership, his department has faced several allegations of excessive force, retaliation and other misconduct, as well as a number of recent reported incidents involving LASD management and personnel.”

“The unjust beating of Christopher Bailey by deputies is outrageous. Those Deputies don’t belong in the streets back on duty. They belong in jail for what they did to him,” further stated Ali who is also a member of the National Action Network one of the leading civil rights organizations in Los Angeles. Founded by the Rev Al Sharpton.

“The National Action Network and every major civil rights organization in our community stands in solidarity in demanding justice for Christopher Bailey. It’s no justification for the beating that he received by the six deputies who are now facing a federal lawsuit filed by his attorney Toni Jaramilla,” says Rev Jonathan Moseley, Western Regional Director of the National Action Network.

Press conference

Date Wednesday June 23, 2021

Time: 1100 am

Location: National Action Network

2840 West Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles CA. 90018

Sponsored by National Action Network

Project Islamic Hope

Los Angeles NAACP

Community Build

S.C.L.C.

Note: In our previous report, it was indicated that Christopher Bailey was beaten by seven (7) LA County deputies. The correct number is 6.