Erica Mena Admits Wendy Williams Was ‘Right’ Amid Divorce From Safaree⠀

By Fisher Jack
Safaree - Erica Mena - Wendy Williams (Getty)
Safaree – Erica Mena – Wendy Williams (Getty)

*How You Doin’? While going through any sort of break-up is bad enough on its own, one of the worst elements to it–especially for public figures–comes in when everybody gets to start saying, “I told you so.”⠀

#EricaMena and #Safaree are currently expecting their second child together. But, unfortunately, they’re going through a divorce at the same time. While both parties have remained fairly quiet about the behind-the-scenes unravellings that led to their relationship’s demise, it seems like Erica isn’t afraid to admit that other folks saw this coming the whole time.⠀

During a recent visit to The #WendyWilliams Show, one of Mena’s fellow Love & Hip-Hop cast members, #Spice, let Wendy know that Erica had a message for her.⠀

In response, Wendy went on to explain that she encouraged Erica to divorce Safaree and not allow him in the room for the birth of their second child.⠀

This follows claims from Safaree recently, who says he was afraid that his estranged wife won’t allow him to be present for the birth of their second child, so he wants to take his fight to court. He has also refused to give her full custody of their daughter and their unborn child.⠀

