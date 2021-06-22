Tuesday, June 22, 2021
ENTER TO WIN: ‘The Paper Tigers’ DVD Giveaway

By Ny MaGee
*To celebrate the home entertainment release of the award-winning feature film THE PAPER TIGERS, we’re giving ten lucky readers a DVD of the film. 

Per press release, certified “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and critically-acclaimed around the world, THE PAPER TIGERS is a homage to feel-good martial arts films like The Karate Kid. The audience-pleasing film shows how three dedicated kung fu disciples grew into washed-up, middle-aged men—now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and old grudges to avenge his death.

Directed by Tran Quoc Bao, THE PAPER TIGERS stars Alain Uy (“Helstrom,” “True Detective”), Ron Yuan (Mulan, “Marco Polo”), and Mykel Shannon Jenkins (The Gods, Undisputed III: Redemption). The film is currently available to watch in theaters and on digital.

For your chance to win a DVD of the feature, read the details below on how to enter the giveaway and submit the entry form.

HOW TO ENTER:

Beginning June 22, 2021, until 12:00 pm ET on June 27, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”), you can enter the EURweb.com “THE PAPER TIGERS,” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) online, by completing and submitting the online entry form below, (limit one (1) online entry, per valid email address, per eligible person per day). This Sweepstake is open only to legal residents of the U.S. and its territories, possessions, and commonwealths who are 18 years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Winners are randomly selected and notified via email within 48 hours after the contest ends. The winner(s) is responsible for paying any taxes related to the prize (if applicable). EURweb.com has the right to obtain and publicize winner’s names across social media platforms. *Void where prohibited by law. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

