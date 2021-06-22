Tuesday, June 22, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed About Racist ‘Bachelor Klan’

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com*Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay is breaking her silence about her experience with the “Bachelor” franchise, and her truth comes four months after officially ending her contract with ABC. 

Lindsay opened up about feeling “exploited” in an op-ed for New York Magazine. She also touches on her conversation about race with former host Chris Harrison. Lindsay said the moment caused the Bachelor fandom that “had always had a complicated relationship with” her to further “turn against” her.

“The franchise has spent 19 years cultivating a toxic audience. They have constantly given it a product it wants: a midwestern/southern white, blonde, light-eyed Christian. Not all viewers are like that,” she wrote in the piece, published Monday. “My Higher Learning co-host and I have divided it – there is a Bachelor Nation, and there is a Bachelor Klan.”

READ MORE: Rachel Lindsay Reveals ‘Bachelorette’ Producers Prefer to Cast Black Males Who Don’t Date Black Women

Lindsay explained the term, “Bachelor Klan” refers to the “hateful, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic” fans of the franchise. “They are afraid of change. They are afraid to be uncomfortable. They are afraid when they get called out,” she wrote. 

Elsewhere in the op-ed, Lindsay recounts moments when the producers had her back. 

 “There were moments like that when they protected me,” she said of the producers. “Another time, I’d had two mixed drinks, and I was out-of-my-mind wasted. Astrid [Loch] was holding my hair back in the bathroom. (I drunkenly told her, ‘You are my only real friend.’) They could have brought cameras in there. They didn’t.”

“I sat in the ceremony that day as Nick gave out roses, my head resting on Astrid’s shoulder,” Lindsay recalled. “My hair was disheveled. I wasn’t always like that, but all it takes is one mess-up. They could have taken those clips and depicted me as a wild Jezebel. They didn’t because I would never come out on top.”

After the op-ed was published, Lindsay took to Instagram to slam the outlet for misrepresenting her with the headline they chose to accompany her essay. The headline reads: “Oops, I Blew Up The Bachelor.”)

“It is very disappointing and disrespectful that the very notion I was trying to refute was used against me by the publication for a clickbait headline,” Lindsay posted. “My truth and my thoughts are told on the inside of the magazine which I am very proud of and hope you all read.”

You can read Rachel’s full op-ed here

Previous articleDave Chappelle Performs Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Foo Fighters’ MSG Show [WATCH]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: A Fixed Fight
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO