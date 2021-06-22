Tuesday, June 22, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Again?! Chris Brown is Suspect in Battery Case – Woman Says He ‘Smacked’ Weave off Her Head

By Fisher Jack
0

chris-brown-mugshot
Chris Brown mugshot. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

*Chris Brown’s name is in the headlines once again for allegedly abusing a woman.⠀

According to reports from #TMZ, this past weekend, police were called to the singer’s home, where a woman claimed she was battered by the singer.⠀

It’s the second time in as many months cops were called to Chris’ pad … the first being his massive birthday bash in May, which LAPD broke up early in the AM, says TMZ.

Whatever happened that led to her calling the police will hopefully be answered, and the truth will be found. The only recent issues police have been called to his house for are just his massive parties, but this situation obviously sounds a lot worse. Hopefully, Chris isn’t guilty of the battery and has grown from his past mistakes, but this story sounds all too familiar.⠀

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nick Cannon Expecting His 7th Child with Alyssa Scott

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bossip.com (@bossipofficial)

Previous articleUsain Bolt and Kasi Bennett Welcome Twin Sons: Thunder and Saint Leo [Photos/Video]
Next articleTRAILER: Taryn Manning Plays a Karen from Hell in BET’s New Original Thriller, ‘Karen’ (Watch)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO