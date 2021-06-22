*Chris Brown’s name is in the headlines once again for allegedly abusing a woman.⠀

⠀

According to reports from #TMZ, this past weekend, police were called to the singer’s home, where a woman claimed she was battered by the singer.⠀

It’s the second time in as many months cops were called to Chris’ pad … the first being his massive birthday bash in May, which LAPD broke up early in the AM, says TMZ.

⠀

Whatever happened that led to her calling the police will hopefully be answered, and the truth will be found. The only recent issues police have been called to his house for are just his massive parties, but this situation obviously sounds a lot worse. Hopefully, Chris isn’t guilty of the battery and has grown from his past mistakes, but this story sounds all too familiar.⠀

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nick Cannon Expecting His 7th Child with Alyssa Scott