Monday, June 21, 2021
Winners Announced for the 3rd Annual ‘Critics Choice Real TV Awards’ – VIDEOs

Oprah - Critics Choice Real TV Award

*Los Angeles – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT unveiled today the winners of the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

After a record-breaking near-600 submissions, and a stellar year in reality television, there were three ties among this year’s winner’s pool – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) and “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) tied for Best Competition Series, “The Masked Singer” (Fox) and “The Voice” (NBC) tied for Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety, and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network) and “The Oprah Conversation” (Apple TV+) tied for Best Structured Series.  “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) was the only series to take home multiple awards, also winning for Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series.

In the fan voted categories, Phil Rosenthal – “Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix) was awarded Male Star of the Year, while Sandra Lee – “Dr. Pimple Popper” (TLC) was named Female Star of the Year.

Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, also led in wins, with a total of six.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: College Students Tased by Atlanta Police File Lawsuit Against Mayor, the City [VIDEO]



Alex Trebek was honored posthumously with this year’s Impact Award, which recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and the positive impact they have made on the world of nonfiction content.  Mr. Trebek and his legacy epitomize what the Impact Award was created to honor. His longstanding commitment to the pursuit of excellence, his continual encouragement of curiosity, and his unfailing charm made Mr. Trebek one of television’s most respected and beloved figures. He was an inspiration to the nonfiction community that selected him for this award, and to the vast audience that welcomed him into their daily lives.  Alex’s children Matthew and Emily Trebek accepted the award on his behalf, with a heartfelt speech that can be viewed HERE or watch it directly below:

For the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Bob Bain and Joey Berlin served as Executive Producers.  Michelle Van Kempen was Executive Producer for NPACT.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 when the CCA and NPACT joined forces to create a large-scale awards platform dedicated to giving the robust, ever-evolving unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.

The Critics Choice Association monitors all awards submissions and selects the nominees in all competitive categories. NPACT leads the selection of non-competitive discretionary awards. A blue-ribbon nominating committee made up of CCA members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming determines the nominees. Winners were chosen by a vote of the TV branch of the CCA membership.



About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing close to 500 television, radio and online critics. It was organized in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit CriticsChoice.com.

About NPACT
NPACT is the trade association for nonfiction production companies doing business in the U.S. Serving as the voice for the unscripted creative community, NPACT advocates for the advancement of nonfiction production across all genres of unscripted, and provides resources and information to help improve business conditions for its member companies whose programming airs across all linear TV and streaming platforms. For more information visit npact.org.
source: Andy Gelb / Elyse Weissman – SLATE PR

