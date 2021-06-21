Monday, June 21, 2021
Will Smith Reveals Title and Cover of Upcoming Inspirational Memoir ‘Will’

By Ny MaGee
Will Smith

*Will Smith has revealed the title and cover of his upcoming autobiography titled “WILL

The Hollywood veteran shared the exciting news on Instagram and his website.  

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in a video posted on social media about the exciting news. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”

As reported by PEOPLE, the book is an “inspirational tale of how [Will Smith‘s] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace – with himself, his loved ones, and the world,” according to the press release announcing the book deal in October 2018.  

The memoir will be published by Penguin Press on Nov. 9.

READ MORE:Will Smith Forgets How to Use Gym Equipment in Hilarious Video + Announces Comedy Special

 

The cover for the forthcoming release was created by New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan “BMike” Odums

“The idea is to communicate visually the evolution of a person, from childhood through adulthood, and at major stages of their life in between,” according to a press release.

Smith is writing WILL with Mark Manson, author of the bestselling self-help manual “The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F-K.”

“I’m writing a book! I’ve got years and years of stuff I’ve been wanting to say and I’m finally gonna write a book. I’m writing it for y’all,” Smith said in a July 2018 Instagram video.

“Are you feeling confident?” Smith asked Manson in the video. “Are you feeling like we’ll be able to do transcendent art with this book?”

“I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great,” Manson joked.

“WILL” is now available for preorder.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

