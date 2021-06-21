Monday, June 21, 2021
Watch As Texas Husband Surprises Wife’s Daughter by Giving her His Last Name Through Adoption

*In a viral video, a Temple, Texas husband gets emotional while surprising his wife’s daughter, surprising her with his last name in a long-awaited adoption process.

The elated husband, Michael “Mike” Rousell, has the internet bawling their eyes out while watching him and his wife Sarah surprise her daughter Camryn at school with the big news — something she’s been waiting for since before the couple married in March after being together for five years. It’s reported that the couple have a blended family, each with two children: Mike with Landon and Aubrey, and Sarah with Camryn and Jackson.

As mentioned, for a while Camryn wanted Mike’s last name, and while surprising her at school, her dad and mom showed up with signs that read: (Dad) “I gave you my heart five years ago, and now I give you my last name,” and (Mom) “It’s official Camryn Rousell.” As Camryn walked down the hallway, she read the signs and immediately emotionally ran into her dad’s arms as he let out “an ugly cry” with his wife at his side. He says, “Our adoption for me was fulfilling a promise to Camryn that I was always gonna love her and just to let her know that I wasn’t here by accident.” Meanwhile, Camryn says, “He has been that kind of person to always be there for me and encourage me. He has been there for five years, but it feels like he has been there my whole life.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Zola From the Famous 2015 Twitter Thread Brings Her Story to the Big Screen / WATCH

