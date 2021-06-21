Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics + Free Menu Item

Starting now, more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants in California will set up vaccination sites to improve access for employees, their family members and the community! Each location will offer one free menu item for people who receive a vaccine on site.

*As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to make COVID-19 vaccines more convenient for Californians, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today announced a new partnership under its Vaccinate ALL 58 effort with McDonald’s Franchisees to set up pop-up clinics at more than 70 locations across the state. Some restaurants will hold one-day clinics while others will offer multiple clinic dates starting the week of June 21.

“We know convenience is key to driving up vaccination rates, and the State has worked closely with employers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are easy for people to access,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. “This new partnership is an exciting opportunity to not only make vaccination sites more accessible for the thousands of McDonald’s employees in California, it also supports the surrounding communities they serve.”

McDonald’s vaccination sites are taking place in Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Solano, Riverside and Yolo counties. The sites were selected in partnership with the respective McDonald’s owner-operators to ensure they would reach high-traffic, high-visibility areas and increase vaccine access in some parts of the state that have experienced lower vaccination rates.

For a complete list of McDonald’s pop-up vaccination sites, visit www.CAMcDEvents.com.

“As California McDonald’s Franchisees, we operate in nearly every community throughout the state,” said Richard Shalhoub, association president of the Southern California McDonald’s franchisee group and owner of 32 McDonald’s restaurants in Riverside County. “With more than 700 restaurants throughout Southern California, we are proud to work alongside the California Department of Public Health to do our part by offering our employees and customers more convenient ways to get vaccinated and celebrate with their favorite menu item on us.”

All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public. Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow for booking an appointment ahead of time.

“McDonald’s Owner Operators in California are committed to the health and safety of our guests, crew and communities. We are using our size and scale for good – by offering members of the community the ability to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at select restaurant locations. Together, we can help keep communities and workplaces safe.” Harris Liu, McDonald’s Owner Operator.

People who receive a vaccine at McDonald’s will also get a coupon for any one item on the menu.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or help finding appointments, visit VaccinateALL58.com.