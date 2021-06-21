Monday, June 21, 2021
Tessica Brown Now Dreaming of Being the Kylie Jenner of Hair a/k/a Billionaire!

Tessica Brown & hair care product
Tessica Brown – Photo: Tessica Brown

*As we previously reported, the woman who made national headlines following her Gorilla Glue hair incident had decided to come out with her very own line of haircare products!

Tessica Brown tells TMZ … the recent launch of her “Forever Hair” products has been a rousing success with over $25,000 in sales and the early returns have her determined to become a billionaire just like Kylie did with makeup.

She previously told TMZ that she got inspiration for “Forever Hair” from her own sticky situation and is selling products including hairspray, edge control, and growth drops for an affordable price.

Now, she’s determined to become a billionaire just like Kylie Jenner did with makeup. As for now, Tessica’s already got big plans for her first $25k. She told TMZ that she’s gonna buy a house in Louisiana.💙

