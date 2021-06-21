O.J. Simpson to Appeal $60M Wrongful Death Settlement for Ron Goldman

*O.J. Simpson intends to appeal the $60 million judgment against him over the deaths of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne has reportedly asked the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn the settlements owed to Ron’s father Fred Goldman, and Paul Dorsey, who owns the rights to the money owed to Sharon Rufo, Ron’s mother, per Newsweek.

“I will be appealing both of those,” LaVergne said on Friday, “and there will be more motions at the trial level.”

READ MORE: O.J. Simpson Mourns Death of His Former Defense Attorney F. Lee Bailey (Watch)

Here’s more from Newsweek:

A California civil jury in 1997, two years after Simpson was acquitted in “The Trial of the Century,” ordered him to pay sums of money to the families of Goldman and Simpson-Brown. Simpson faced criminal and civil trials in the two deaths, and he was acquitted.

Simpson is on parole after his 2017 prison release for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. He was convicted in 2008 for entering a Las Vegas hotel room to “retrieve stolen memorabilia” that belonged to him.

He served nine years and was released in 2017. An earlier report noted that shortly after Simpson’s release from a Las Vegas prison, Fred Goldman filed documents with the court claiming OJ was profiting off his notoriety, and that’s money Fred believes he deserves.

Simpson still owes the Goldman family tens of millions of dollars after he was found civilly liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron. An attorney representing Goldman claims OJ is still on the hook for $58 million in the wrongful death lawsuit.

The Blast previously reported that Simpson accused Goldman of trying to take him to court over “rumored” deals he has made in the years since the murders.

Simpson’s lawyers said the former NFL star “wishes to readjust to civilian life and family life” but claims that Goldman and his attorney “are intent on shattering that.”

Simpson claims Goldman uses “unconfirmed stories from news outlets” to “drag” him into court “every time there is a mere vague allegation involving Mr. Simpson’s commercial exploitation of himself.”

Simpson, who currently lives off his pension while residing in Las Vegas, wants Fred’s never-ending legal battle against him and to come to an end.