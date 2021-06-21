Monday, June 21, 2021
HomeNewscrime
crime

O.J. Simpson to Appeal $60M Wrongful Death Settlement for Ron Goldman

By Ny MaGee
0

oj simpson & fred goldman1
OJ Simpson, Fred Goldman

*O.J. Simpson intends to appeal the $60 million judgment against him over the deaths of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne has reportedly asked the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn the settlements owed to Ron’s father Fred Goldman, and Paul Dorsey, who owns the rights to the money owed to Sharon Rufo, Ron’s mother, per Newsweek.

“I will be appealing both of those,” LaVergne said on Friday, “and there will be more motions at the trial level.”

READ MORE: O.J. Simpson Mourns Death of His Former Defense Attorney F. Lee Bailey (Watch)

oj-simpson-court-gloves-acquit

Here’s more from Newsweek:

A California civil jury in 1997, two years after Simpson was acquitted in “The Trial of the Century,” ordered him to pay sums of money to the families of Goldman and Simpson-Brown. Simpson faced criminal and civil trials in the two deaths, and he was acquitted. 

Simpson is on parole after his 2017 prison release for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. He was convicted in 2008 for entering a Las Vegas hotel room to “retrieve stolen memorabilia” that belonged to him.

He served nine years and was released in 2017. An earlier report noted that shortly after Simpson’s release from a Las Vegas prison, Fred Goldman filed documents with the court claiming OJ was profiting off his notoriety, and that’s money Fred believes he deserves.

Simpson still owes the Goldman family tens of millions of dollars after he was found civilly liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron. An attorney representing Goldman claims OJ is still on the hook for $58 million in the wrongful death lawsuit. 

The Blast previously reported that Simpson accused Goldman of trying to take him to court over “rumored” deals he has made in the years since the murders.  

Simpson’s lawyers said the former NFL star “wishes to readjust to civilian life and family life” but claims that Goldman and his attorney “are intent on shattering that.”

Simpson claims Goldman uses “unconfirmed stories from news outlets” to “drag” him into court “every time there is a mere vague allegation involving Mr. Simpson’s commercial exploitation of himself.”

Simpson, who currently lives off his pension while residing in Las Vegas, wants Fred’s never-ending legal battle against him and to come to an end.

Previous articleZola From the Famous 2015 Twitter Thread Brings Her Story to the Big Screen / WATCH
Next articleWinners Announced for the 3rd Annual ‘Critics Choice Real TV Awards’ – VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO