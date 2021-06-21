Michelle Williams: Kelly and Beyoncé Had No Clue She Suffered from Depression While in DC

*Michelle Williams is extremely open about her struggle with depression, but two of her closest friends and Destiny’s Child group-mates had no clue how bad things were for her during her time in the popular trio.

In her new book “Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life – and Can Save Yours,” Michelle opens up about her battle with depression while in Destiny’s Child.

She wrote of their friendship,

“Our connection is real and it’s brought life to me in some of my darkest moments. And still, even living the absolute dream I was living, with two of the most amazing women as coworkers and best friends, there would be pitch-black dark moments.”

She compared depression to a feeling of “numbness”, adding:

“It’s this pervasive sense of nothing-matters-and-nothing-ever-will-really-matter that lingers in the background of every moment. When it’s like that I could sleep for a decade.”

While she described her “toe-tapping, hall-pacing anxiety” that had her “awake all night,” she also confessed she was “too busy, too focused, too distracted” to dig deeper at the time, possibly causing her Destiny’s Child sisters to be oblivious to what was going on. Michelle Williams infamously joined Destiny’s Child in 2000. She was the newbie of the group after former members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett departed. To this day it isn’t clear what caused the split. Michelle Williams opened up about her role in the group and how she was perceived.

“For a lot of folks, it was Beyoncé, Kelly, and ‘that other girl.’ [I]dealt with an enormous amount of anxiety.”

She said she often thought, "Maybe they're right. Maybe I should quit. Maybe I'm not talented. Maybe I am a joke."

