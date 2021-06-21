Meghan McCain: Biden’s Pro-Choice Stance is Doing ‘Grave Spiritual Harm to Himself and This Country’ (Video)

*”The View” co-host Meghan McCain’s two cents on Joe Biden’s support for a women’s right to choose went viral Monday, after she suggested that the President will have to answer to God “when the time comes.”

“I don’t try to proselytize my spirituality on other people,” she said before doing just that.

The “Hot Topic” at hand was the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voting to move forward with a process that could deny Biden and other politicians communion for their stance on abortion. On Friday, it was announced that the bishops voted 168-55 in favor of drafting “a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church.”

Biden is unapologetically pro-choice and is supportive of abortion rights for women. Though the women of “The View” acknowledged that there should be a separation of church and state, McCain drilled down on Biden’s policy choices seemingly clashing with his religious beliefs.

“Everybody’s spiritual journey and relationship with God and their church is their own personal journey, and I don’t try to proselytize my spirituality on other people,” McCain said. “But if you are a devout Catholic as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you.”

Regarding the bishops’ choice to deny Biden communion, she said, “It’s ultimately up to the church. But he’s walking a very fine line here. Ultimately, all of these issues are literally life and death for Catholics, for devout Christians. He’s going to ultimately have to talk to his Creator when the time comes, as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith. I believe he’s doing grave spiritual harm to himself and to this country.”

Watch McCain’s comments below: