Megan The Stallion and Da Baby Ain’t Friends No More – Read WHY She Just Unfollowed Him

*Da Baby was known for his friendly relationship with rap superstar #MeganTheeStallion, but after a heated exchange Saturday, that’s all over.

The relationship already seemed strained when Meg appeared to unfollow DaBaby on Instagram following last week’s announcement of his new song “Skat” with baldheaded scallywag #ToryLanez.⠀

Unfollowing is a mild response for releasing a song and video with Tory after he allegedly shot Meg twice last July. In the year since the incident, Tory also continued to harass her about it both online and offline until Meg had to repeatedly defend herself in the public. Then DaBaby retweeted a disrespectful comment joking about his and Torey’s shared history of getting away with violence and shootings.⠀

Shortly after this Meg generally called out industry men on Twitter about the lack of support for her and continued enabling of her alleged abuser.⠀

Instead of resolving the issue peacefully offline, DaBaby downplayed the offense even more, joking he was hacked by the Illuminati when he a glitch wouldn’t allow him to undo the retweet.⠀

Chile… 🥴⠀

MORE on this story on #BOSSIP.com. ⠀

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Republicans Outraged After Macy Gray Urges US to Ditch ‘Divisive’ Flag

 

