Monday, June 21, 2021
Lionsgate Unveils Motion Poster for New Thriller ‘The Protégé’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Lionsgate has unveiled the official MOTION poster for the upcoming thriller “THE PROTÉGÉ” starring Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton — check it out via the player above.
Below is the official synopsis:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

Directed by Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk, the film is produced by Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Chris Milburn.

“The Protégé” arrives in theaters nationwide on August 22. Peep the trailer below.

Official Site: https://protege.movie/

Facebook: @TheProtegeMovie

Twitter: @TheProtegeMovie

Instagram: @TheProtegeMovie

Hashtag: #TheProtégé

*per press release

