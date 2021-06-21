Monday, June 21, 2021
Ilana Glazer New Horror Film ‘False Positive’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

By L.Marie
False Positive
False Positive — After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own birth story. As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough… Adrian (Justin Theroux) and Lucy (Ilana Glazer), shown. (Photo by: Anna Kooris/Hulu)

*”Broad City” star Ilana Glazer is stepping into a new genre with “False Positive. Glazer is more known for her work in comedy with credits including “Rough Night,” “The Night Before,” and her own show.

Her Comedy Central show follows two young women in their 20’s trying to navigate the world. Now that Glazer is at a point in her life where she is past those struggling and uncertain times of adulthood – she wanted to tell the story of the next phase. But instead of making this film a comedy, she decided to take a different route and step into the horror realm.  

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot Starring Jill Scott & Barry Watson Coming to Lifetime! / VIDEO

The Hulu original “False Positive” tells the story of a couple and their fertility experience and journey. Lucy (Glazer) and her husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), are stepping into parenthood which can be a scary experience for women because of personal expectations and the medical field can be a frightening encounter.

We sat down with Glazer and asked what was her inspiration behind telling this tale in the form of a horror story was.

I was interested in telling it this way because it was more about the way it felt at the time…talking about these topics. At the time, I was scared of that stage in life,” said Glazer.

Her character faces many struggles during her process of getting pregnant, which many women will relate to.  

False Positive” stands out as a film because it addresses the struggles most women deal with while pregnant or trying to get pregnant. From common issues like “mommy brain” to more serious issues like not being heard by doctors when you have a concern. Also, how modern-day medicine has changed childbirth and how women don’t have much power over their own bodies. This film is a thriller with a lot of informative moments. 

False Positive — After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough… Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

Watch “False Positive” on Hulu starting June 25!

