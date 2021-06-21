Monday, June 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

Honolulu Police Murder Unarmed Black Man Who Mistakenly Entered Wrong House

By Ny MaGee
0

eurweb.com

*Attorneys representing the family of a Honolulu man killed by police are speaking out after doorbell camera video contradicts the official report by law enforcement. 

The video was made public by lawyers representing the family of Lindani Myeni, who was fatally shot by police in April after he mistakenly entered the wrong home, as reported by ABC News. According to the report, the footage shows that when Myeni entered the home he quickly left after he startled the couple inside the residence. He repeatedly apologized to them.

Myeni’s widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging officers shot her South African husband due to his race. 

READ MORE:  Maryland Police Tase and Hogtie Teen for Vaping on Boardwalk [VIDEO]

Police released body camera footage showing Myeni’s encounter with police outside the home. One officer fired several gunshots before saying, “Police!”

Here’s more from ABC News:

The doorbell footage shows that Myeni arrived at the house soon after a couple entered the home that night. According to depositions in the lawsuit, the man and woman were tourists staying in the multi-unit dwelling, the lawyers said. The footage shows Myeni walking into the home, wearing a face mask and his umqhele, a traditional Zulu headband. He is later seen standing outside the house, his phone and headband in his left hand.

According to the lawyers, the woman in the home called 911 and told an operator about the man and that he had no weapons in his hands. Myeni is heard in the video outside the home saying repeatedly, “I’m sorry.” 

The video also captures the couple on phone calls. The man is heard telling someone that Myeni apologized before leaving. The woman sounds upset while speaking to the 911 operator.

When confronted by police outside the home, the victim repeatedly asks “Who are you?”

Attorneys believe Myeni may not have known the people shining bright lights in his eyes were police. It is likely he mistook the house for a similar-looking temple next door that’s open to the public, per the report. 

Police shot him first and then identified themselves as police. They basically murdered the man.

Police claim the couple was frightened by Myeni’s strange behavior, and that he violently attacked responding police officers, with one suffering a concussion.

“Mr. Myeni’s death is tragic,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. “We await both sides making their arguments in court, consequently I have no further comment at this time.”

The lawyers who released the video said Honolulu police “tried to convince the public that this was a burglary and that Lindani Myeni was acting erratically; but the doorbell video we have now obtained from the owner shows that HPD knew all along these stories were untrue.”

The statement added: “We have also compelled the City to turn over unredacted body cam footage in its original format, producing much better quality audio and images than the version that HPD played for the press on April 16, 2021.”

The footage is posted on YouTube by Justice for Lindani Myeni.

Previous articleLionsgate Unveils Motion Poster for New Thriller ‘The Protégé’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO