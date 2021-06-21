Fiance of DMX Wants to be Declared His ‘Common-Law Wife,’ Judge Denies Request

*Desiree Lindstrom, the fiance of DMX has reportedly applied to the court to be legally declared his “common-law wife,” but a judge rejected her request.

Here’s more from Page Six:

The move — if it had been approved — would have given Lindstrom, who was engaged to the rapper since 2019 and is the mother to his 5-year-old son, Exodus, immediate seniority over his 14 children to potentially control his estate and all future earnings from his music.

Legal sources say an estate must be set up to manage larger expected future earnings from DMX’S music. The first step is for a court to appoint administrators.

DMX (born Earl Simmons) died in early April aged 50 following a drug overdose. He reportedly left no will and didn’t leave behind enough money to care for his 15 children — some of whom are still minors.

READ MORE: It’s Being Alleged That DMX Died Broke; Rapper’s Estate Worth LESS Than $50,000

EURweb previously reported that DMX’s estate could be less than $1 million; possibly less than $50,000, court documents filed by his children allege, according to Yahoo! News. Five of the rapper’s 15 children filed separate court documents. His daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden first filed documents on May 10, alleging his estate is worth less than $50,000.

His sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons then filed documents on May 21, claiming his estate is worth less than $1 million. Both sides are hoping to be named administrators in the late rapper’s estate.

A DMX insider said the estate’s value could increase dramatically thanks to the popularity of his catalog.

“There is no will from DMX and that’s a big problem. This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators,” the source said. “His fiancée Desiree tried to muscle in by asking the court to be named his common-law wife, which means she would have taken precedence over his children. But the court refused.”

Judge Helen Blackwood reportedly ruled that Lindstrom did “not have standing to file,” as a common-law wife.

The next court date is July 15, at which time the judge will review submissions to decide on the estate administrators, according to the report.