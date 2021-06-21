Dame Dash to Sell Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to Highest Bidder

*Roc-A-Fella Records is suing Damon Dash for trying to auction off Jay-Z‘s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ album as an NFT.

Per TMZ, the record company claims they own the project, so they’re going after Dash for allegedly trying to sell the album to the highest bidder. In the suit, the label accuses Dash of “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale.”

Dash has fired back, claiming Jay offered him a price that was way too low — so he’s out to find a new buyer — and he’s not fazed by the lawsuit.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Dash tells us the lawsuit is full of inaccuracies, and it’s not the album he’s trying to sell … it’s his ENTIRE stake in Roc-A-Fella!!!

In fact, Dash claims as recently as March of this year, Jay-Z attempted to buy his 1/3 share of RAF at, “a price I deemed unacceptable” … so he’s looking for a buyer on his own.

If he comes to an agreement with someone, Dash says, “Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights.”

Dash claims the lawsuit is simply a scare tactic, as he has the legal right to sell what he believes he owns.