Monday, June 21, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Ben Simmons Chose to Pass Up a Wide Open Dunk and the Sports World Is Done (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

*It was the slam dunk that never was.

En route to the Philadelphia 76ers being eliminated from the NBA playoffs Sunday night by the Atlanta Hawks, star Ben Simmons had a wide open dunk, but chose to dish the ball instead to Matisse Thybulle, who missed his shot, but was fouled.The video of his ill-fated decision, and reaction from teammate Joel Embiid, has gone viral.

After the game, both Simmons and his coach, Doc Rivers, were asked about the huge missed opportunity.

On “Inside the NBA” after the game, Charles Barkley went off, saying Philly has been talking about Simmons throwing away shots for years. “I live in Philadelphia. We’ve been talking for the last three years about this dude not shooting the ball. Don’t act like we haven’t been talking about it” for just the past three months.

Without saying it outright, Embiid blamed Simmons for the Game 7 loss. “I don’t know how to say it, but I thought the turning point was just, we had an open shot…”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Monday morning called on the 76ers to trade him. Stat.

Previous articleVIDEO: What Happened When This Runner Celebrated Too Early
Next articleDame Dash to Sell Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to Highest Bidder
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO