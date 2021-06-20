*If we know one thing, it’s that since this pandemic, in-house activities, quality time, and movie streaming have all become top tier on many of our agendas. Netflix has amazingly been one of the leading movie platforms, as they continue to be consistent and relevant with the content they release.

According to Insider via MSN News, Netflix released Kevin Hart’s first full drama and HartBeat-produced project, entitled: “Fatherhood” on June 18. Hart has been preparing for an ideal role like this to wholeheartedly embrace the diverse facets of his craft as an actor and entertainer. This project, in particular, symbolizes growth, representation, and diversity that comedians can embody in the acting world.

Yet, Hart reminds us that he isn’t new, per se, to drama-like roles. Even though this will be the first full drama movie he’s starred in, the capability has always been there. Hart’s goal is growth and expansion into different dimensions and to be able to connect with different audiences from various angles.

“It’s not like this is a discovery that I can do drama,” Hart said to Insider matter-of-factly over a Zoom chat, calling out his work in 2017’s dramedy “The Upside.” “I’ve known I can. I’ve just been waiting on the right projects.”

“I’m a tree,” Hart said of his career. “And as a tree grows, those branches become things of their own. It’s about expansion. It’s about growth and it’s about evolving within your craft. ‘Fatherhood’ was exactly what I was looking for.”

Originally, developed by Sony Production to star Channing Tatum, as the father, when the script was revisited four years later by the team a cultural shift seemed almost necessary for the needed message.

When the idea was proposed for Hart to take on this new project, Bryan Smiley, who is a part of the Sony development team, instantly saw the worth in Hart being attached. Smiley even assisted in pivoting the story from being about a white father to centering a Black one.

“The author of the book is a white man, but ultimately the notion that you can build on his story and can create this experience for Black fathers that we haven’t seen in cinema in many, many years was deeply exciting,” Smiley told Insider.

Hart is prepared and excited for this version of him to be out into the world as soon and as intently as possible! “Fatherhood” is now streaming on Netflix!