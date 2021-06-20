Kamala Harris Accused of Ripping Nina Simone’s Family from Control of Her Estate / VIDEO

*It’s interesting how one comment or question about one thing can lead to a revelation about something else entirely. That’s the case with what’s happening with the Nina Simone estate and Vice president Kamala Harris.

It all started when someone representing the Nina Simone estate tweeted that they weren’t feeling Chloe Bailey’s performance of Simone’s hit “Feeling Good.”

After Bailey’s performance on ABC’s “Soul of a Nation,” someone in charge of Simone’s estate’s posted a GIF of the late singer on Twitter saying ‘Eh Girl Sit Down!” It caught the attention of the late legend’s granddaughter RéAnna Simone Kelly who responded to Twitter by clarifying that Simone’s family isn’t in control of her estate and added that she loved the performance, Madamenoire reported.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Are ‘The Four Tops’ Possibly Making Their Way to Broadway?!

Along with defending Chloe’s performance, Kelly revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris is responsible for the family not being in control of the state anymore.

“Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”

On top of that, Kelly went at Bailey’s critics, saying that her late grandmother would’ve loved Bailey’s rendition of “Feeling Good” as well.

“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBaileyfor her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good.” But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free-spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhf****** badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves!! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Paris Jackson Says Her Famous Family ‘Doesn’t Accept Homosexuality’

RéAnna Kelly wasn’t through reminding folks about how Harris’ actions when she was the California Attorney General has affected the family negatively from a financial standpoint because it’s not control of the Nina Simone estate.

“With grandma Nina being as famous as she is. With all of these artists covering her. Her name & likeness being used by damn near everybody. Why is it that her family is living paycheck to paycheck? Why do I have to consider stripping to pay my bills?”

“OH WAIT, While we’re asking Kamala questions ask her why after all of this pain and suffering she put us through a Nina Simone song was sang at the inauguration to swear her in as VP?! She knew what she was doing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Simone (@alexandersimoneofficial)

Via TMZ, here’s the backstory as to how the situation with the estate came to be:

“RéAnna’s mother, Lisa, was made administrator of Nina’s estate upon death … but some time later, she was accused of misappropriating funds that were tied to both the estate and a charity set up in Nina’s name. That’s how Kamala’s office got involved — and in the end, they reached a settlement … the terms of which RéAnna is shedding light on now … not to mention Lisa herself, who praised her daughter for ‘speaking her truth.'”

“As part of the settlement, Lisa was prohibited from associating herself with Nina in what seems to be any capacity — be it familial or otherwise … in addition to a de facto gag order forbidding her from talking about Nina. That’s why RéAnna is speaking up on the issue.”

Want more? Get the full scoop at The Daily Beast.