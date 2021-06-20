Is That The Pot Calling The Kettle Black? Candace Owens Comes for Chrissy Teigen! / VIDEO

*Remember: what you see in other people, is what you see in yourself. Oftentimes, we find ourselves “doing due diligence” by calling people on their flaws, and we fail to realize that if our intent is in any way malicious, then we are just as much a part of the problem.

Candace Owens‘ recent actions exemplified those words perfectly, with her recent call-out of TV personality and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, over her open apology to the public about old tweets of her trolling multiple people but specifically women conservatives.

Teigen stated in her lengthy statement via a Medium blog post, (after a short hiatus from being online) that there was “no excuse” for her “past horrible tweets” and general cyberbullying. She went on the say that she was truly “ashamed” of the behavior she displayed over the years and that her “targets” weren’t deserving of her harsh scrutiny. The star additionally referred to herself as being “insecure” and her actions as “immature,” according to Madamenoire.



“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” Teigen admitted.

Now, we all know once anything is publicly stated, it is also publicly scrutinized, and Owens had a lot to say about Teigen’s apology. Owens’s tweet reply read:

“The problem with #chrissyteigen’s diatribe is that she’s apologizing for who she was “a long time ago.” “Let’s be clear— Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her. This wasn’t some off-colored period of her life. It’s who she is.”

She continues by saying: “someone on Chrissy Teigen’s team is deleting negative comments under her Instagram account to create the illusion that the world is forgiving her. This is little more than a carefully crafted Hollywood PR stunt. She’s still a malignant sociopathic narcissist.”

Yet, the irony of Owens’ alleged “noble” reply is that she is hypocritically carrying out the same repugnant behavior that she is shaming Teigen for.

The bottom line is that if what Owens said was truly to shed light on insincere actions regarding Teigen’s apology, then she should have handled it much differently. It looks like Teigen’s team may not be the only ones trying to make their client perfect in the public’s eye!

What do you think?